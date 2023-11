LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi reached Prang, a suburban village of Charsadda, and attended the funeral prayers of caretaker chief minister Khyber-Pak­htunkhwa Azam Khan. KP Governor Ghulam Ali, Care­taker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar and other personalities also attended the funeral prayers, said a handout issued here.