CM Naqvi reviews progress on 43 public welfare projects

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at Planning & Development (P&D) board office on Saturday, reviewed progress being made on 43 pub­lic welfare preferential projects through the drone footage. Chair­man Planning & Development Board Iftikhar Sahu briefed the CM about physical progress made on the proj­ects. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the secretaries con­cerned to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time period. Progress on Shahdara multi grade flyover Imamia Colony overhead bridge, Ak­bar Chowk flyover and Ring Road Southern Loop was reviewed dur­ing the meeting. A briefing was given about the construction of dual road from the Wahndo Interchange up to Benazir Chowk to link Gujranwala with the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, construction of Abdullahpur flyover at Faisalabad and construction of road from Gajjumata up to Kasur Ferozepur Road. CM expressed his grave concern over sluggishness be­ing shown in the pace of work on the Multan Shujaabad flyover proj­ect and directed to speed up pace of work on the project. Progress with regard to upgradation work of other hospitals including new GOR, Services, Ganga Ram, Lady Willing­don, Mayo and General Hospitals was reviewed during the meeting. A briefing was given during the meet­ing about the upgradation work of Lahore Zoo,Safari Park and Safe City Authority projects of Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Estab­lishment of a Cadet College Multan, Gujranwala University, restoration of Fort Kohna Qasim Bagh Multan and establishing a park was also re­viewed during the meeting. The par­ticipants were given a briefing about PAFDA (Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Au­thority) Laboratory and Bio Gas plants. A fateha was offered for salvation of the soul of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late. The participants paid tributes to the invaluable ser­vices of Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late. CM remarked that Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late was an asset and his services in PFSA will always be remembered. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Police Sub-Inspector Rizwan Me­hboob for embracing martyrdom in a firing at Dera Ghazi Khan. In his message, Naqvi expressed his heart­felt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyred.