Commissioner opens model graveyard in Rak Dhamial

Rawalpindi - The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha inaugurated the Rak Dhamial graveyard here on Saturday. President RCCI and Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq, CEO of Municipal Corporation Amjad Chaudhry, Pastor Adil Gill, and representatives of other churches participated in the inauguration ceremony held at Rak Dhamial.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha said that it was a long-standing problem of the people of Rawalpindi for which the joint efforts of the Chamber and Rawalpindi administration have paid off. He added that 1000 kanals of land have been allocated for Rak Dhamiyal graveyard. Out of this, five hundred kanals will be given to the Municipal Corporation, 200 kanals of land will be given to Rawalpindi Cantt, and 200 kanals to Chaklala Cantt while 100 kanals of land have been allocated for minorities. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Rak Dhamiyal graveyard will be made a model graveyard, the boundary walls of which have been completed, and the ground levelling work has started inside the cemetery. Likewise, a connecting road has also been made. Apart from this, the Janza Gah is also ready, and deserving Christians who can’t bear the burden of transport can avail the facility of a funeral bus and ambulance to bring the dead to the graveyard by calling the Municipal Corporation Office from anywhere in Pindi. The grave fee has been fixed at five thousand, but those who cannot afford it will not be charged. The Municipal Corporation and RWMC will maintain the standard of cleanliness in the cemetery.