Congo virus menace

The recent outbreak of Cong vi­rus in Balochistan is terrify­ing. With 16 lives claimed by this deadly disease compel the health administration to take immedi­ate action. Congo virus is rapid­ly spreading in the province and making the situation worst. As many as five healthcare providers also have been affected.

However, this killer virus has va­riety of symptoms like severe fever up to 40 percent, muscle ache, diz­ziness, neck pain and so on. Because it spread by a bites from an infect­ed ticks that is carried by migratory birds which then latch on to cattle to be later transmitted to humans. This killer virus is very serious and today Quetta hospital is bat­tling with affected of 44 patient this year alone. Cases are being report­ed from many parts of the province.

Therefore, the provincial health minister should take proactive step in combating the disease and should spread awareness about the new outbreak of virus. The government must also support the hospitals dealing with virus-stricken patients and provide fa­cilities to the hospitals.

ZAIMAL ARIF,

Karachi.