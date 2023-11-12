Sunday, November 12, 2023
Crisis in Pakistan Cricket: A Tale of Mismanagement and Decline

SHAKIL SHAIKH
November 12, 2023
In 2019, Pakistan’s cricket scene was marred by a se­ries of missteps and contro­versies that have since sparked widespread concern. At the heart of the issue was a mis­placed, unrealistic constitution­al framework that stifled talent and suppressed the development of domestic cricket, particularly in less­er-known outfits. 

Key figures, ap­pointed with 100% nominations and lack­ing cricket administration expertise, took charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Their focus was more on person­al cult and media attraction than on nurturing the sport. This led to a lack of investment in cricket infrastructure and operations, resulting in a heavy top struc­ture that squandered funds. 

The closure of self-sustaining departmental teams, an undem­ocratic system, and the virtual wiping out of grassroots cricket for a prolonged period fur­ther exacerbated the situation. Amateurs were empowered to handle complex affairs, leading to wrong priorities in the Future Tour Program (FTP) and indisci­pline in cricket administration. 

From September 2018 to 2022, the Patron’s frequent interventions in PCB matters signaled a troubling trend. Mis­representation in the Interna­tional Cricket Council (ICC) for four years and the tenure of ‘Joker Raja’ added to the chaos. Raja’s approach involved drop-in pitches, the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), wasteful spending, an egoistic attitude, and investment in misguided projects, all of which obstructed play­ers’ progress and failed toutilize the High-Performance Center (HPC). The first-class and one-day structures, along with grass­roots cricket, suffered greatly. 

The Ministry’s intervention in board matters and the disre­gard for Najam Sethi’s vision for cricket’s uplift and growth also contributed to the decline. Zaka Ashraf, a non-graduate with po­litical affiliations and little crick­et knowledge, was controver­sially given charge of the PCB, turning it into an employment exchange for the incompetent. 

THe players and coaching staff were demoralized, and Zaka’s lack of understanding in cricket diplomacy, domestic cricket, and board corporate affairs only worsened the situation. His son, Khan Muhammad, allegedly ex­erted undue influence behind scenes. Zaka-led Management Committee (MC) was criticized for being packed with political allies and friends, leading to ha­rassment of players and board staff, rigged regional and district elections, and denial of rights to players and stakeholders. 

The domestic cricket struc­ture was described as the worst, run by naive individuals. Under Zaka’s leadership, the focus on wrong priorities, strategies, and direction became a hallmark. Corruption and fund leakages were rampant, harming Paki­stan’s biggest cricketing brand, the Pakistan Super League (PSL). 

The period from 2018 to 2022 saw a dramatic decline in the standards of Pakistan cricket, plagued by mismanagement, political interference, and a lack of strategic direction, casting a shadow over the future of this beloved sport in the country.

SHAKIL SHAIKH

— The writer is an exmember
Board of Governors,
PCB and President of Regional
Cricket Association Islamabad

SHAKIL SHAIKH

— The writer is an exmember Board of Governors, PCB and President of Regional Cricket Association Islamabad

