CTD arrests 5 terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five terrorists on Saturday including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander during 179 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different cities of Punjab. According to details, the operations were carried out in Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. The TTP commander was arrested from Pakpattan, official sources told APP on Saturday. Those arrested were identified as Nadeem (TTP commander), Shahbaz, Khalid, Madani and Salman Saeed.Sources said explosive materials, two improvised explosive device (IED) bombs, prima cord, five detonators and two hand-grenades, arms and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations, said the sources. The CTD spokesperson said 82 suspects were arrested during 769 combing operations this week, while 31,250 people were questioned. Meanwhilw, The Lahore Police conducted 5,755 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) this year, with an ongoing commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of citizens. This was stated by Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement, released here on Saturday. During these operations, a thorough examination had been conducted, encompassing 153,607 houses, 77,744 tenants and 601,599 individuals, he added. The CCPO Lahore reported that 258 hotels, 62 guest houses, 116 hostels, and 8,516 shops were scrutinised during the search operations. Notably, action has been taken against 1,047 individuals under the Tenancy Act, he added and concluded that the protection of the community remains a paramount responsibility for Lahore Police.