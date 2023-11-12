CTD arrests 5 terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five terrorists on Satur­day including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander during 179 intelli­gence-based operations (IBOs) in differ­ent cities of Punjab. According to details, the operations were carried out in Pak­pattan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sa­hiwal. The TTP commander was arrested from Pakpattan, official sources told APP on Saturday. Those arrested were iden­tified as Nadeem (TTP commander), Shahbaz, Khalid, Madani and Salman Saeed.Sources said explosive materials, two improvised explosive device (IED) bombs, prima cord, five detonators and two hand-grenades, arms and cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations, said the sources. The CTD spokesperson said 82 suspects were arrested during 769 combing op­erations this week, while 31,250 people were questioned. Meanwhilw, The La­hore Police conducted 5,755 intelli­gence-based operations (IBOs) this year, with an ongoing commitment to safe­guarding lives and properties of citizens. This was stated by Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement, released here on Saturday. During these operations, a thorough examination had been conducted, encompassing 153,607 houses, 77,744 tenants and 601,599 in­dividuals, he added. The CCPO Lahore re­ported that 258 hotels, 62 guest houses, 116 hostels, and 8,516 shops were scru­tinised during the search operations. Notably, action has been taken against 1,047 individuals under the Tenancy Act, he added and concluded that the protec­tion of the community remains a para­mount responsibility for Lahore Police.