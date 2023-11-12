Dengue cases tally reaches 11,587 in Punjab

The dengue cases tally has reached 11,587 during the current year so far, with the arrival of 232 more patients during the last 24 hours.

Secretary of Punjab Health Department, Ali Jan Khan said that 232 fresh cases of dengue were detected in the last 24 hours in Punjab, taking the tally to 11,587.

The secretary further said out of 232 cases, 139 were reported in Lahore.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase:

severe headache

pain behind the eyes

muscle and joint pains

nausea

vomiting

swollen glands

rash.