Sunday, November 12, 2023
First int’l conference over ICSBM-2023 concludes

APP
November 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshwar  -  The first International Conference on Sustainable Business Management 2023 (ICSBM-23) organised by Institute of Business and Management Sciences (IBMS), University of Agriculture Peshawar was held with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht in the chair.

Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences Prof Dr Daud John was the chief organiser of the conference. Dr Muhammad Fayaz presided over the conference while Dr Sabihullah was the focal person and Dr Sajidur Rahman was the secretary of the conference.

The organiser of the conference Prof Dr Daud Jan and co-chair Dr Muhammad Fayaz thanked the chief guests, guests, participants and sponsors and explained about the conference in detail that the purpose of the conference is to bring together researchers, academicians, practitioners and business and related fields.

It was to provide a platform for scholars to exchange their research and experiences. The conference was attended in person and online by researchers and academics from several countries including Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, US, Australia, Romania and Poland, who discussed sustainable business practices, tourism, agricultural value chains and Islamic banking besides promoting international dialogue.

