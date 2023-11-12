‘Fixing economy key priority of govt’

LAHORE - Punjab’s Minister for Law and Parlia­mentary Affairs, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said that fixing the economic problems is the top priority of the gov­ernment and all possible measures were being taken to revive the econ­omy. He said this while addressing as chief guest at a Business Networking Lunch organized by the former MNA Kanwar Qutbuddin Khan in honour of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here. Kanwar Dilshad said that the business community is the key stakeholder in the country’s economic development and the government is determined to provide them maxi­mum facilitation in business develop­ment. He assured that he would play a role in taking up the key issues of the business community at relevant fo­rums for their early redressal so that they can promote businesses with ease. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that Pakistan is a country of a very young population and we need to de­velop a strong economy to give them a better future. He said that the business community has a lot of hopes for the Special Investment Facilitation Coun­cil and we are confident that it would steer the economy out of the current economic crisis.