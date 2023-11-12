‘Fixing economy key priority of govt’

LAHORE - Punjab’s Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said that fixing the economic problems is the top priority of the government and all possible measures were being taken to revive the economy. He said this while addressing as chief guest at a Business Networking Lunch organized by the former MNA Kanwar Qutbuddin Khan in honour of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here. Kanwar Dilshad said that the business community is the key stakeholder in the country’s economic development and the government is determined to provide them maximum facilitation in business development. He assured that he would play a role in taking up the key issues of the business community at relevant forums for their early redressal so that they can promote businesses with ease. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that Pakistan is a country of a very young population and we need to develop a strong economy to give them a better future. He said that the business community has a lot of hopes for the Special Investment Facilitation Council and we are confident that it would steer the economy out of the current economic crisis.