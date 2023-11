LAHORE - The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs 2100 in the country on Sat­urday. All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (AP­GJA) sources told APP that the price of 24-karat gold had decreased by Rs 2100 to settle at Rs211,000 per tola. The association said after a decline of Rs 1,800, 10 grams of 24-karat gold had settled at Rs180,898. The price of gold in the international mar­ket had decreased by $17 to settle at $1958 per ounce.