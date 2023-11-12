Governor awards honorary PhD degrees to Shakir Shuja Abadi, Javed Ch

Bhalwalpur - Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman on Saturday said that universities are the bright face of society and play a key role in the development of the country. He said along with traditional teaching, universities also perform literary and social services and patronise personalities associated with them.

“It is very gratifying that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is awarding honorary PhD degrees to two prominent personalities of the country, he said.

These views were expressed by Governor Punjab and Chancellor Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman while addressing the special convocation 2023 at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. He said that Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi is undoubtedly a strong reference to Seraiki language and literature and a proud asset of the South Punjab. His services to the Seraiki language and literature are worth remembering. “Javed Chaudhary is a positive personality of Pakistani journalism and his journalistic services are commendable. I congratulate both degree recipients on the day of this ceremony”, the Governor acknowledged. Governor Punjab said that Bahawalpur is a centre of lush green gardens, libraries, and great educational institutions and has an important role in national development. The educational institutions here have produced the best academicians, writers and poets, athletes and scientists who have proved their talents at the national and international level.