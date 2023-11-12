Sunday, November 12, 2023
Govt warns against ties with surrogate companies operating illegally

APP
November 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government has urged all ministries, departments, and organizations to cease any contracts or cooperation with surrogate companies operating illegally in Pakistan, particularly on print, electronic, and social media.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a letter distributed among different entities, highlighted that some surrogate companies were illicitly sponsoring and advertising contracts with various media outlets and sports enterprises in Pakistan.

The letter identified companies involved in betting activities, including dafaNews, 1XBAT, MCW Sports, Wolf777News, BJ Sports, and MELBAT.

In response to this directive, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been instructed to direct Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises and other cricket-related organizations to promptly terminate all contracts and business dealings with these companies. On September 25, the ministry issued a statement advising all stakeholders to refrain from conducting business with surrogate companies and to terminate existing agreements with them. 

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

The ministry highlighted the entry of some betting outfits into the Pakistani market with slightly amended titles, labelling this phenomenon as surrogacy. These firms, deemed surrogates of the mother enterprises, are involved in sponsorship and advertising contracts with various media outlets and sports enterprises. 

Additionally, the ministry called upon the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block all websites and applications associated with illegal betting by the aforementioned surrogate companies.

APP

