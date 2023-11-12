Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift breaks nomination record

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift has broken a Grammys record with her latest nomination for song of the year. The shortlisting of her hit Anti-Hero makes Swift the first songwriter to score seven nominations in the category - overtaking Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six each. She is also nominated in the album and record of the year categories alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA. Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa are among the other nominees for song of the year. Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and SZA have also been recognised in the category. Swift’s album of the year nod for Midnights is her sixth nomination in this category and ties her with Barbra Streisand for the most nominations for a female artist. If she wins, she will become the first artist to win album of the year four times. It was harder for artists to make the Grammys shortlist this year due to new rules. Organisers have cut the number of nominations available in each category from 10 to eight. This year’s Grammy Awards take place on 4 February in Los Angeles, with hosts yet to be announced. British dance and electronic producer Fred Again is among the nominees for best new artist. He is joined in the category by Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet and War and Treaty. US rapper and singer Jelly Roll might have been around since 2005 - but he scored a breakout single earlier this year with Need A Favor. If the 38-year-old wins the award he will become the oldest person to be named best new artist - Sheryl Crow currently holds the record after picking it up aged 33. Cyrus, Rodrigo, Swift, SZA, Batiste, Boygenius, Eilish and Monet are recognised on the record of the year shortlist. Song of the year is different to record of the year - the former recognises songwriters and achievement in composition while the latter is concerned with the technical recording process - taking into account production, engineering and performance. Many of the same artists are nominated for album of the year, with Swift, SZA, Rodrigo, Batiste, Boygenius and Cyrus all recognised alongside Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey.