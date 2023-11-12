Iceland declares state of emergency, evacuates residents over threat of volcanic eruption

REYKJAVIK - Iceland has declared a state of emergency, with police officials urg­ing residents to evacu­ate the coastal town of Grindavík following an intense wave of earth­quakes in the southwest of the country linked to a possible volcanic eruption.

Nearly 800 quakes were recorded between midnight and 2 p.m. on Friday, with the shal­lowest at a depth of 3-3.5 kilometers (1.86-2.18 miles), according to the Icelandic Meteo­rological Office.

In statements Fri­day, Iceland’s Civil Pro­tection Agency said a magma tunnel that is forming could reach Grindavík. But as of Fri­day evening, the Icelan­dic authority said it has been impossible to tell if and where the magma might break through to the surface.

“Earthquakes may become bigger than those that have already occurred, and this se­quence of events could lead to an eruption. However, there are still no signs that the magma is nearing the surface. Its progress is being closely monitored,” the Civil Protection Agency said.

Magma is a mixture of molten and semi-molten rock found be­neath the surface of the Earth that can cause an eruption when it finds its way to the surface, becoming lava.

Authorities urged res­idents to evacuate calm­ly and emphasized that there is no imminent danger. “We want to reiterate that residents MUST evacuate their homes and leave the town. But we also want to reiterate that this is not an emergency evac­uation, there is plenty of time to prepare, secure things and drive out of town calmly,”