Indonesian envoy, NBF MD inaugurate Indonesian Corner

ISLAMABAD - The Republic of Indonesia’s Ambassador, Adam Tugio, and National Book Foundation (NBF) Managing Director, Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, jointly inaugurated the inaugural Indonesian Corner at the National Book Foundation in Islamabad.

Ambassador Tugio emphasized, “The Indonesian Corner is not merely a resource centre; it provides a comfortable space for learning and open dialogue, symbolizing the close ties between Indonesia and Pakistan,” as per a press release issued here on Saturday. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the MD and his team, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the Indonesian Embassy and the NBF in establishing this commendable initiative.

The inauguration ceremony coincided with the birth anniversary month of the revered national poet and philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Taking a moment to honour Dr. Iqbal, the envoy recognized the profound connections between Indonesia and Pakistan, citing Allama Iqbal’s philosophy, vision, and ideas as influential on Indonesian Muslim scholars, helping make Islamic values relevant in facing contemporary challenges.

Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, MD of NBF, stated, “Pakistan values its enduring relationship with Indonesia, as both brotherly nations have consistently supported each other in times of need. Collaboration between the two countries will focus on promoting literature, culture, and people-to-people contact.”

CEO of the Institute of Dyslexia Education and Attitudinal Studies (IDEAS), Mumtaz Irum, commended the establishment of the Indonesian Corner in NBF. She highlighted the vital contribution of the academic exchange program between Indonesia and Pakistan to create a more inclusive educational environment, addressing the challenges faced by dyslexic students.

The Indonesian Corner aims to build bridges and promote open dialogue between the people of Indonesia and Pakistan. Visitors can access reliable information about Indonesia through books, magazines, videos, and engaging activities such as Bahasa language learning opportunities, cultural programs, tourism information, and other interesting activities.