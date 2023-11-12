Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Interim Sindh CM grieves over demise of Caretaker KPK CM

APP
November 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The Care­taker Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maq­bool Baqar has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Care­taker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Moham­med Azam Khan. According to a CM spokesperson, the CM Baqar offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul. Meanwhile, Sindh Gov­ernor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday expressed his grief and sor­row over the passing away of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan. According to a Governor’s House spokesman, the Gov­ernor offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023