Interim Sindh CM grieves over demise of Caretaker KPK CM

KARACHI - The Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mohammed Azam Khan. According to a CM spokesperson, the CM Baqar offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing away of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan. According to a Governor’s House spokesman, the Governor offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.