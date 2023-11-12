Interim Sindh CM grieves over demise of Caretaker KPK CM

KARACHI - The Care­taker Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maq­bool Baqar has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Care­taker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Moham­med Azam Khan. According to a CM spokesperson, the CM Baqar offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul. Meanwhile, Sindh Gov­ernor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday expressed his grief and sor­row over the passing away of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan. According to a Governor’s House spokesman, the Gov­ernor offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.