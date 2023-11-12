Sunday, November 12, 2023
Irsa releases 106,400 cusecs water

APP
November 12, 2023
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 106,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,800 cusecs. According to the data re­leased by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1514.08 feet and was 114.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 31,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively. The wa­ter level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.60 feet, which was 142.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 12,800 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respec­tively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 71,400, 46,800, 33,700 and 7,000 cusecs respectively.

