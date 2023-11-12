Islamabad E&T Dept available for vehicle registration today

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move aimed at enhancing citizens’ convenience, the Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department of Islamabad has announced its availability over the weekend for the registration and physical inspection of vehicles.

Residents of Islamabad will find the department open today (Sunday) to address and resolve their concerns.

This follows Saturday’s opening, part of the department’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes and make essential services more accessible.

The decision was made under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, reflecting the administration’s commitment to improving public services.

According to an ICT spokesman, this initiative is part of the ICT’s broader efforts to provide enhanced services to the citizens of the capital city.

The ICT Doorstep Service will also be available to provide domicile certificates, birth certificates, powers of attorney, international driving permits, fuel permits, motor vehicle registrations, and other essential services.

The spokesman highlighted that as the ICT Doorstep Service complements this effort, citizens can anticipate a more streamlined and accessible administrative experience.

This move sets a positive precedent for the future of public services in Islamabad, aligning with the administration’s commitment to better serve its residents.