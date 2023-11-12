Sunday, November 12, 2023
ITF decision on Pak-India Davis Cup tie: A landmark for PTF in Sports Diplomacy

Azhar Khan
November 12, 2023
LAHORE   -  Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Ten­nis Federation (PTF), has said that the recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) deci­sion, prompted by the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) re­fusal to play the World Group 1 playoff Davis Cup tie in Is­lamabad in Jan/Feb 2024 due to security concerns, has been hailed as a significant success in sports diplomacy for Pakistan. 

Khawaja Suhail stated, “This positive outcome is a stark con­trast to the Davis Cup Tie in 2019, where AITA raised similar security concerns, leading to the match being played at a neu­tral venue in Kazakhstan. This time, PTF’s persistent efforts, spearhead­ed by Presi­dent Salim Saifullah Khan and his team, have effectively lob­bied in relevant ITF quarters, making a compelling case for Pakistan’s safe and congenial sports environment.” 

He added that President Salim Saifullah Khan was actively en­gaged with ITF officials during a visit to London last month, ve­hemently presenting Pakistan’s case and countering AITA’s lob­bying efforts. The success of these diplomatic endeavors has garnered acknowledgment and appreciation at various govern­ment and sports forums. 

The PTF senior official empha­sized that the ongoing Juniors International Tennis tourna­ments in Islamabad, supported by private sector initiatives like the ACE Academy led by Aisam­ul Haq, reflect PTF’s commit­ment to promoting tennis from grassroots levels. The academy, known for conducting Pakistan’s first-ever Tennis Talent Hunt and providing free 12 months training to 16 selected juniors who now excel in various age categories, exemplifies the fed­eration’s persistent efforts. 

Additionally, the smooth execu­tion of eight Davis Cup ties in Is­lamabad since 2017 underscores PTF’s dedication to the promo­tion and development of tennis in Pakistan,” added Khawaja Suhail.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

