ITF decision on Pak-India Davis Cup tie: A landmark for PTF in Sports Diplomacy

LAHORE - Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Ten­nis Federation (PTF), has said that the recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) deci­sion, prompted by the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) re­fusal to play the World Group 1 playoff Davis Cup tie in Is­lamabad in Jan/Feb 2024 due to security concerns, has been hailed as a significant success in sports diplomacy for Pakistan.

Khawaja Suhail stated, “This positive outcome is a stark con­trast to the Davis Cup Tie in 2019, where AITA raised similar security concerns, leading to the match being played at a neu­tral venue in Kazakhstan. This time, PTF’s persistent efforts, spearhead­ed by Presi­dent Salim Saifullah Khan and his team, have effectively lob­bied in relevant ITF quarters, making a compelling case for Pakistan’s safe and congenial sports environment.”

He added that President Salim Saifullah Khan was actively en­gaged with ITF officials during a visit to London last month, ve­hemently presenting Pakistan’s case and countering AITA’s lob­bying efforts. The success of these diplomatic endeavors has garnered acknowledgment and appreciation at various govern­ment and sports forums.

The PTF senior official empha­sized that the ongoing Juniors International Tennis tourna­ments in Islamabad, supported by private sector initiatives like the ACE Academy led by Aisam­ul Haq, reflect PTF’s commit­ment to promoting tennis from grassroots levels. The academy, known for conducting Pakistan’s first-ever Tennis Talent Hunt and providing free 12 months training to 16 selected juniors who now excel in various age categories, exemplifies the fed­eration’s persistent efforts.

Additionally, the smooth execu­tion of eight Davis Cup ties in Is­lamabad since 2017 underscores PTF’s dedication to the promo­tion and development of tennis in Pakistan,” added Khawaja Suhail.