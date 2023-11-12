Jamal Shah visits National Museum, Archeology Library, Urdu Dictionary Board

KARACHI - Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Ja­mal Shah visited the National Museum, National Archeolo­gy Library, Pakistan academy of Letters and urdu dictionary board here on Saturday.

Federal Minister was briefed about National Mu­seum and other institutes by officers concerned during his visit. Syed Jamal Shah inspect­ed artifacts, antiques and ar­cheological objects placed at the National Museum. He also visited National Archeologi­cal library and reviewed an­cient and historical books.

Speaking on the occa­sion Syed Jamal Shah said regarding expansion of the National Museum, a meeting will soon be arranged with expert architects to restore the museum in its original shape. He said that the Na­tional Museum will be made a world-class museum so that it could attract the attention of international tourists. Mean­while, the Minister also vis­ited Academy of Letters and Urdu Dictionary Board and inspected different sections of the both organizations. The management of Academy and the Board briefed the Min­ister about the affairs of the institutes.The Minister also held meeting with Urdu Dic­tionary Board management. Syed Jamal Shah was briefed about working and issues being faced by the Board. On the occasion, the Minister as­sured resolution of all issues of Urdu Dictionary Board.