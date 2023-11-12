JJVL’s chief, sons among six accused persons arrested by NAB after denial of bail

HYDERABAD - The chief of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), which used to be the country’s top Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) producer, and his 2 sons besides 3 other accused were sent to jail on Saturday after Accountability Court Hyderabad rejected their bail.

According to detail, Iqbal Z Ahmed, his sons Faseehuddin Ahmed and Ra­ziuddin Ahmed, Qazi Humayun, Asim Iftikhar and Salamat Ali were arrested outside the court’s premises and were later shifted to Nara Jail. The accused are charged with causing Rs29 billion loss to the exchequer in the gas and LPG contracts in addition to launder­ing money. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) began the investigation as early as in 2013. The NAB earlier on September 4, 2019, had arrested Iqbal and Salamat in Lahore. All the accused later obtained bail from the Sindh High Court. During the hearing, advocate Fa­rooq H Naek, who represented the ac­cused, apprised the court that his clients had withdrawn the bail secured from the SHC. Naek pleaded the Accountabil­ity Court to grant them bail keeping in view the same grounds as per which the SHC had granted them bail.

However, the court turned down his plea and told the lawyer that the court could only grant bail once they were ar­rested. The NAB had filed the reference against Ahmed, his sons and other ac­cused persons in Accountability Court Hyderabad in 2020. The JJVL’s LPG extrac­tion plant was commissioned in Jamshoro district in March 2005 with the capac­ity of 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MSCFD) while the capacity was en­hanced to 345 MSCFD by October, 2014.