Karachi reports fifth polio case

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Health on Saturday report­ed the fifth polio case of the current year. A 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with polio in Karachi’s Eastern District, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

He added after this case, the number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has increased to five. The affected child belongs to Union Council Gu­jru, from where the fourth case of this year was also reported. He said that polio is an oppor­tunistic virus as it especially targets children with low immunity, especially in areas where health facilities, nutrition, sanitation systems and vaccination rates are low. “We are working together with our partners in the fight against polio,” he added. He said that the government is ensuring all the necessary measures on an emergency basis to eradicate polio. He said that a high-quality polio campaign will be organized in high-risk areas where the virus is present.