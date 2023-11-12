Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Keke Palmer granted temporary sole custody of her son

News Desk
November 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LOS ANGELES   -   American singer Keke Palmer is now the sole guardian of her 8-monthold son Leodis, after she filed and was granted a request for a domestic violence restraining order against the child’s father, Darius Jackson. The “Nope” star was granted temporary sole custody of her son after filing legal documents on Thursday in Los Angeles. According to those documents, which were obtained by CNN, Palmer requested full physical and legal custody of Leodis from the court, citing allegations of physical abuse including “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck.” The temporary restraining order granted by a Los Angeles County judge stipulates that Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from both Palmer and their son. Jackson was ordered to have no visitation with Leodis “until further order of the court,” the documents also stated.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1699676343.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023