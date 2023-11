Khalil Hashmi assumes responsibilities as Pakistan ambassador to China

ISLAMABAD - Senior foreign Service officer Khalil Hashmi has arrived in Beijing and assumed responsibilities as Pakistan ambassador to China.

The ambassadorial position in Beijing was va­cant after Ambassador Moinul Haq completed his assignment in Beijing as Pakistan ambassador and returned last week to Pakistan. Ambassador Khalil Hashmi was serving as Pakistan permanent repre­sentative for United Nations in Geneva where he served for three years. His appointment as ambas­sador for Beijing was made early this year by PDM government. Meanwhile senior career diplomat Dr Bilal Ahmed has arrived in Geneva and assumed responsibilities as Pakistan permanent represen­tative to the United Nations. It is first ambassa­dorial posting of Dr Bilal Ahmed. Dr Bilal Ahmed has served in the foreign office as Director General Middle East and also as DG minister of state Office. Dr Bilal has rich diplomatic experience of serving as Pakistan diplomat in various countries.