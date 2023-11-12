King Charles graces magazine cover ahead of 75th birthday

LONDON - The King marked the launch of his Coronation Food Project with an image captured by world-renowned photographer John Waddell Rankin. King Charles III, who’s set to celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14, appeared on the front cover of a magazine ahead of his major milestone. The Britain’s monarch featured on the front page of the Big Issue, in a picture taken by world-renowned photographer John Waddell Rankin in the Clarence House Gardens on October 2023 to mark the King’s big day. Rankin, who also captured a famous photo of late Queen Elizabeth as part of her Golden Jubilee in 2002, said of the King’s picture: “It was an absolute honour to shoot this specifically for the magazine and specifically around the Coronation Food Project, which I’m a big supporter of, and is something we don’t talk about enough. The photographer, according to The Independent, also praised the monarch in his own words, saying: “He’s a very resilient human being. I think that’s what I got from him, that kind of steely determination.”