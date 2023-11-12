Lahore Polo Club beat Lexington Club in Lipton Cup exhibition match

LAHORE - Lahore Polo Club secured a 4-3 victory against Lexington Polo Club USA during the second exhi­bition match of the four-goal Lip­ton Polo Cup 2023, hosted here at the Lahore Polo Club on Saturday.

President Lahore Polo Club Azam Hayat Noon shared insights into the unique format, empha­sizing the collaboration between Pakistani and American play­ers, each forming a unified team. Taimur Ali Malik showcased exceptional skills by scoring three goals, with Jorge Antonio Vasquez scoring the remaining one for Lahore Polo Club. On the American side, William G Boland netted twice, and Carter Robert Carnegie added one goal.

The closing ceremony was graced by Mrs. Maleeha Shahn­awaz as the chief guest, who awarded prizes to the talented players. The event attracted a significant gathering of club members and their families.

During the media interaction at the closing ceremony, foreign players expressed their gratitude to Lahore Polo Club, not only for the invitation to participate in two exhibition matches at his­toric Lahore Polo Club but also for providing them with the op­portunity to explore the historic landmarks of beautiful Lahore.