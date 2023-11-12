Late crushing at sugar mills poses challenge to timely wheat sowing

MULTAN - In a pressing concern for Pak­istan’s agrarian landscape, the issue of delayed crushing at sugar mills has emerged as a significant threat to the timely cultivation of wheat, the nation’s crucial crop.

Representatives of Agri Fo­rum Pakistan Ch. Ahmed Ali Akhtar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Ali Aaraen, Mehr Rashid Nasir, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and some oth­ers demanded of the Punjab government to take action the other day. The majority of small-scale farmers, deeply reliant on agricultural prac­tices, face a dilemma as the late sugarcane crushing sea­son encroaches upon the op­timal period for wheat sow­ing, they maintained.

The delay in sugar mill op­erations is causing a ripple effect, directly impacting the availability of land for timely wheat cultivation. Farmers, expressing their worries, have articulated the urgent need for an early commencement of the sugarcane crushing sea­son to ensure maximum land availability for wheat sowing, which significantly affects per-acre production.

Moreover, a critical demand has also been voiced by the farmers, emphasizing the es­tablishment of a fair price for sugarcane at Rs 450 per 40 kg. This call aligns with their goal of ensuring a more eco­nomically viable approach to agriculture while incentiviz­ing and supporting their ef­forts in crop cultivation, they hinted. The government’s objective to increase wheat production by an ambitious 7.5 maunds per acre, aim­ing to escalate the yield from 31.5 maunds to 38 maunds per acre, stands at risk due to the bottleneck caused by late sugar mill crushing. The ongoing campaign at the gov­ernmental level to encour­age maximum wheat sowing faces significant hurdles if the issue of delayed crushing remains unaddressed.

Simultaneously, farmers are experiencing additional chal­lenges, including the soaring prices of fertilizers, the exor­bitant costs of electricity, and the persistent scarcity of wa­ter for crops. These concerns, highlighted by the agricul­tural community, necessitate the government’s attention and action for sustainable and productive farming practices. As the government rallies for a robust wheat sowing cam­paign, the specter of late sug­ar mill crushing looms large, potentially impeding the achievement of wheat sow­ing targets and jeopardizing the overall agricultural land­scape. Addressing this issue is pivotal to securing a success­ful and productive harvest season, they concluded.