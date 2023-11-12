LESCO recovers over Rs 8.4m from 358 defaulters on 59th day of recovery campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has re­covered Rs 8.4 million from 358 chronic default­ers in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 59th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that on the 59th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Teh­sildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered out­standing dues of Rs 0.65 million from 18 default­ers in Northern Circle and Rs 2.39 million from 56 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similar­ly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.24 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 40,000 from 04 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engi­neer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Ra­sheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.86 million from 60 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.44 million from 68 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.47 million from 46 de­faulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.30 million from 67 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.190 billion from 35,577 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation.