Level playing field: Solangi hits out at Alvi over biasness

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said Pres­ident Dr Arif Alvi should play his constitutional role instead of giving the statements that showed his biasness for a specif­ic political party.

Speaking in a Current Affairs programme of a private televi­sion channel, he said the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a registered political party with a large number of spokesper­sons who were using every re­source to speak for themselves. The President should not make such statements that showed his “biasness” towards a certain po­litical party, the minister added.

As regards the letter wrote by the President to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Ka­kar about absence of level playing field, he said how many times President Arif Alvi conveyed his concerns to former PM Imran Khan over the human rights violations during the four-year tenure of the PTI’s government. He recalled that the journalists were abducted and attacked, op­position leaders arrested under false cases and me­dia gags were imposed during the PTI’s govern­ment tenure. The minister said the National Assembly was dissolved illegally for the first time in the history to prevent the no-confi­dence motion against for­mer prime minister Imran Khan. He said the President had a role of the symbol of federation in the constitu­tional framework and he should fulfill his responsi­bilities in accordance with the constitution. Accord­ing to the Constitution, the President was the supreme commander of the armed forces, he said, adding why President Arif Alvi did not take any action when the sensitive installations were attacked on May 9. “How many letters, the President wrote in this regard,” Sol­angi questioned.