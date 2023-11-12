Sunday, November 12, 2023
Liberia football legend faces tight run-off to stay president

Agencies
November 12, 2023
International, Newspaper

MONROVIA  -  Liberians vote for a new president on Tuesday in a tight run-off be­tween President George Weah, an ex-international football star, and political veteran Joseph Boakai.

The United Natioans has urged all parties “to contribute to a peaceful environment”, in the first elections since peacekeepers left the civil war-ravaged West African country.

Weah, 57, and Boakai, 78, finished neck and neck in the first round of voting on October 10. Neither could get an absolute majority. Campaign­ing for the run-off has been low-key, with each side scrambling to secure endorsements from the 18 con­tenders who lost in the first round. Observers anticipate a close fought rematch of the 2017 second round when Weah easily beat Boakai with 61.5 percent against 38.5 percent.

Agencies

