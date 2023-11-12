Liberia football legend faces tight run-off to stay president

MONROVIA - Liberians vote for a new president on Tuesday in a tight run-off between President George Weah, an ex-international football star, and political veteran Joseph Boakai.
The United Natioans has urged all parties “to contribute to a peaceful environment”, in the first elections since peacekeepers left the civil war-ravaged West African country.
Weah, 57, and Boakai, 78, finished neck and neck in the first round of voting on October 10. Neither could get an absolute majority. Campaigning for the run-off has been low-key, with each side scrambling to secure endorsements from the 18 contenders who lost in the first round. Observers anticipate a close fought rematch of the 2017 second round when Weah easily beat Boakai with 61.5 percent against 38.5 percent.