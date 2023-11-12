Livestock deptt take steps to deal with congo virus

LAHORE - The Punjab Livestock depart­ment has restored inter-provincial check posts as per the direction of Care­taker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad in view of increas­ing congo virus cases in Balochistan. According to official sources here on Sat­urday, animals coming from other provinces were get­ting permission to enter the province after anti tick spray.Staff of the livestock depart­ment would remain present at check posts and awareness banners regarding free spray had been displayed. Relevant directors would be respon­sible for ensuring availabil­ity of medicines and anti tick sprays at check posts.