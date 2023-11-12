Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Livestock deptt take steps to deal with congo virus

Agencies
November 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Livestock depart­ment has restored inter-provincial check posts as per the direction of Care­taker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad in view of increas­ing congo virus cases in Balochistan. According to official sources here on Sat­urday, animals coming from other provinces were get­ting permission to enter the province after anti tick spray.Staff of the livestock depart­ment would remain present at check posts and awareness banners regarding free spray had been displayed. Relevant directors would be respon­sible for ensuring availabil­ity of medicines and anti tick sprays at check posts.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023