Macron calls on Israel to stop killing Gaza’s women and babies

PARIS - Israel must stop killing babies and women in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron has told the BBC Saturday. In an exclusive interview at the Élysée Palace, he said there was “no justification” for the bombing, saying a ceasefire would benefit Is­rael. While recognising Israel’s right to protect itself, “we do urge them to stop this bombing” in Gaza, he said .

But he also stressed that France “clearly condemns” the “terrorist” ac­tions of Hamas. France - like Israel, the US, the UK, and other Western na­tions - considers Hamas a terrorist or­ganisation. When asked if he wanted other leaders - including in the US and the UK - to join his calls for a ceasefire, he replied: “I hope they will.”

After a month of Israeli bombard­ment and nearly two weeks after Israel launched a major ground of­fensive into the territory, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said on Friday that 11,078 people had been killed, while 1.5 million had fled their homes. Israel says it attacks military targets in line with interna­tional law and takes steps to reduce civilian casualties, like issuing warn­ings ahead of strikes and calling on people to evacuate.

Speaking the day after a humani­tarian aid conference in Paris about the war in Gaza, Mr Macron said the “clear conclusion” of all governments and agencies present at that summit was “that there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, go­ing to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect... all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists”.

“De facto - today, civilians are bombed - de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

He said it was not his role to judge whether international law had been broken. Israel’s Prime Minister Benja­min Netanyahu responded quickly to Mr Macron’s comments, saying nations should condemn Hamas, not Israel.

“The crimes that Hamas [is] commit­ting today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and any­where in the world,” a statement from Mr Netanyahu’s office read. In a wide-ranging interview at the end of the first day of an annual Paris Peace Forum, President Macron also discussed.