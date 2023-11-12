Sunday, November 12, 2023
Medical teams dispatched to Gastro-affected areas in Sibi

Our Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023
QUETTA  -  The health department under the supervision of DG Health Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, dispatched teams of expert doctors and medical staff along with essential medicines and ambulances to the gastroaffected areas in Sibi. According to source, additional medical staff and essential medicines have been provided to gastro-affected areas in Sabi. The teams of Balochistan Health Department are engaged in non-stop provision of medical facilities in gastro-affected areas in Sabi. Steps are being taken with the support of PHE Department to prevent epidemics caused by lack of clean water in the areas of Sabi district and improve the situation. The doctors and medical staff of Sibi hospitals are also engaged in the treatment of gastro-affected people. On the direction of Secretary Health Department, measures have been taken to provide the best medical facilities and services to the people of Sibi district. The provision of quality and better medical services continues in the areas affected by the epidemic and and all resources would be utilized to control the disease in the area.

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

