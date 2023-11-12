Meeting reviews strategies to curb spread of dengue

ISLAMABAD - In response to the looming dengue threat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Usman Ashraf led a review meeting in Islamabad. The gathering included the District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and other stakeholders, aiming to formulate strategies to curb the spread of dengue.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for intensified preventive measures, focusing on improved sanitation, waste management, and public awareness campaigns. Dr. Abdullah Tabasum, spokesperson for the ICT, highlighted these points during the Saturday session. Ashraf emphasized the importance of vigilance and proactive measures in safeguarding public health, pointing out that while dengue might not be fatal, it requires immediate attention. He directed authorities to enhance sanitation efforts in various city areas, emphasizing prompt waste removal and preventing water accumulation in potential mosquito breeding grounds such as workshops, tire shops, and other neglected spaces.