Modern technology, innovation essential for boosting agri productivity: NPO

ISLAMABAD - Chief Executive Officer of Na­tional Productivity Organiza­tion (NPO) Muhammad Alam­gir Chaudhry has said that the use of modern technology, in­novation and hybrid seeds is essential to increase produc­tivity in agriculture.

Agriculture has an 18% share in Pakistan’s annual gross do­mestic production (GDP) and productivity in this sector is im­portant for our economic devel­opment, Chief Executive Officer of the National Productivity Or­ganization (NPO) told APP here.

Alamgir said that Pakistan is among the top five countries in the production of milk, mango, wheat and other agricultural commodities. He said that our main issue here is value addi­tion, without which economic growth is not possible. He said that the Association of South­east Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Thailand, have an export of about $38 billion in mangoes and strawberry pulp, but strawberries were not the production of these countries. Similarly, Bangladesh’s biggest export is textiles in the world but its raw material cotton was not Bangladesh’s production.

He said, “We have to learn modern agriculture from Japan and ASEAN countries, which also increases the production per acre.” Alamgir Khan said that NPO conducted training workshops to increase the ag­ricultural production capac­ity, where trainers were invited from foreign countries. He said that awareness is needed to increase agricultural and eco­nomic productivity in Pakistan, on which the IPO is working continuously. He said that up to 35% of the crops are wasted here during cultivation, which needs to be prevented. The Chief Executive Officer of NPO said the NPO Productivity Enhance­ment drive will prove beneficial for agriculture and industrial productivity in the country.

It is very significant to imple­ment the productivity drive for the agriculture and industrial revolution in Pakistan, which will increase economic com­petitiveness in the country, he said. Replying to a question, he said the Ministry of Industries and Production has launched a development project to im­prove the productivity of the industrial, manufacturing, ser­vices and education sectors through the assistance of the National Productivity Orga­nization (NPO). Alamgir said the NPO would train the stake­holders to increase productiv­ity and make them productivity specialists in their sectors con­cerned as it had been accred­ited the status of certification body by the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan for a period of four years. After get­ting training from NPO, quality, competitiveness and sustain­able social economic develop­ment in the country, he added. He said the productivity move­ment was the first-ever devel­opmental initiative funded by a public sector development programme (PSDP) to improve competitiveness through sus­tainable national productivity. The Chief Executive Officer of NPO said the government was working hard to make Pakistan economically productive and globally competitive by promot­ing an export-driven economy through imparting training and producing productivity special­ists in the country. He said that more than ten thousand indi­viduals including students of schools and technical institutes had so far been educated to give awareness about the concept of productivity through various sessions all over Pakistan. More than six hundred targeted in­dustrial and agriculture work­ers had been trained through renowned productivity experts about productivity tools and techniques, he maintained.