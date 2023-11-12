Muslim leaders blast Israel over war crimes in Gaza

Joint Arab and Islamic summit resolution condemns Israeli aggression against Palestinians n Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army terrorist organisation n Crown Prince says Saudi Arabia categorically rejects this brutal war.

RIYADH - The final resolution issued by the joint Arab and Islamic summit in Riyadh demands the end of what it describes as Israel’s aggression against Gaza, as well as “war crimes and barbaric, brutal and inhumane massacres.” “We condemn the Israe­li aggression against the Gaza Strip, the war crimes and the barbar­ic, brutal and inhumane massacres committed by the colonial occupa­tion government against the Pales­tinian people, including in the occu­pied West Bank and East Jerusalem. We demand it be stopped immedi­ately,” the resolution read.

The statement said the summit re­jects the characterization of this “war of revenge as (one of) self-defense” and demands the end of the siege in Gaza as well as the entry of human­itarian aid convoys, including food, medicine, and fuel immediately.

It also demanded the United Na­tions Security Council take a “deci­sive and binding decision” that im­poses a cessation of aggression.

“We demand the Security Council take an immediate decision con­demning Israel’s barbaric de­struction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip and preventing the entry of medicine, food and fuel,” it added. The resolution also called on the International Criminal Court to conduct an investigation into what it described as war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in all occupied Palestinian territories.

It called on all countries to stop exporting weapons and ammuni­tion to Israel used by its army and the “terrorist settlers who kill Pal­estinian people and destroy their homes.” The summit said that a “just, lasting and comprehensive peace” is the only way to guaran­tee security and stability for the people of the region. “Protection from cycles of violence and wars will not be achieved without end­ing the Israeli occupation. ... We hold Israel, the occupying power responsible for the continuation and aggravation of the conflict as a result of its aggression against human rights,” it added.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is in the Saudi capital for the summit, marking the first trip by an Iranian leader to Saudi Arabia in 11 years, after the two coun­tries restored diplomatic rela­tions in March. Raisi said attend­ees had gathered there on behalf of the Islamic world to “save the Palestinians.” Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said “we categorically reject this brutal war” in opening remarks. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States, “which has the greatest influence on Israel, bears responsibility for the absence of a political solution.” “We de­mand that they put a stop to the Israeli aggression and the Israeli occupation of our land,” he said. He called on the United Nations Security Council to “immediately put an end to the brutal Israeli ag­gression on Palestinians,” and he repeated the need to secure the entry of aid supplies into Gaza. “My mind cannot believe that this is happening under the eyes and ears of the world, without calling for an immediate halt to this bru­tal war,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the sum­mit that “the world remaining silent in the face of this brutality shames us all.” “Gaza has been al­most completely destroyed, and Western countries aren’t even calling for a ceasefire. …There is no doubt that whoever remains silent about injustice is a part­ner in the practice of injustice,” Erdogan added. The Turkish president said Israel is trying to seek revenge for Hamas’ attacks on October 7, adding that while nobody supports what happened that day, it is not an excuse for Is­rael to kill civilians. “Words have become insufficient in describing what is happening in Gaza and Ramallah since October 7,” Er­dogan said, claiming that Israel was targeting civilians, hospitals, ambulances, and places of wor­ship in a “brutal and barbaric way that is unparalleled in his­tory.” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticised the normali­sation agreements between Arab countries and Israel, saying the policy does more harm than good. “More hands extended by us equals more massacres against us … what we have to do to help Palestine is use actual po­litical tools, not rhetorical tools, and that firstly is stopping any political process with the Zionist entity,” he said. Assad said what’s happening in Gaza today should not be treated in isolation, but rather looked at as a “manifes­tation” of the Palestinian cause and a “blatant expression of the suffering” of Palestinians. “If we continue to deal with the aggres­sion against Gaza today with the same methodology, then we will pave the way for the completion of the massacre … and the death of the cause,” he said.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani slammed the international community for fail­ing to “stop war crimes and mas­sacres” in Gaza. “We wonder how long will the international com­munity continue to treat Israel as if it is above international law, and how long will it be condoned to flout all international laws in its brutal, never-ending war on the country’s indigenous popu­lation,” the Qatari ruler said. The emir said Qatar continues to sup­port all regional and internation­al diplomatic efforts for “de-esca­lation, stemming the bloodshed and protecting civilians, including continuing efforts in humanitar­ian mediation to release hostag­es,” adding that “we hope to reach a humanitarian truce in the near future.” Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that attendees at an emergency summit on the Israel-Hamas war in Saudi Ara­bia had gathered there on behalf of the Islamic world to “save the Palestinians.” “We have gathered here today to discuss the focus of the Islamic world, which is the Palestinian cause, where we’ve witnessed the worst crimes in history…Today is a historic day in the heroic defense and support of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said in re­marks at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday. Raisi said the story of Gaza is a “struggle between two axes,” and the world must de­termine which side it is on — the side of “nobility” or the side that “destroys human generations.” The Iranian president criticized the United States for its support of the Israeli offensive, saying Washington is “the main partner in these crimes.”

In his opening remarks at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom “categorically rejects” the war to which Palestinians are being sub­jected. Saudi Arabia is hosting the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Saturday in response to the “unprecedented circum­stances in Gaza.” “This summit is being held under exceptional and painful circumstances…we cat­egorically reject this brutal war that our brothers and sisters are being subjected to in Palestine…we renew our demand for an im­mediate cessation of military op­erations,” the crown prince said. He said thousands of civilians had been killed by Israeli airstrikes, and hospitals and places of wor­ship had been destroyed.

“What we have in front of us is a humanitarian catastrophe that is testament to the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to put an end to the blatant Israeli vio­lations of international laws and norms and international humani­tarian law,” he said. Bin Salman said that events in Gaza call for a “coordinated collective effort to take effective action,” and de­manded the opening of humani­tarian corridors to provide aid for civilians. “The kingdom af­firms its categorical rejection of the continuation of aggression, occupation, and forced displace­ment of the population of Gaza. It also confirms that the occupy­ing authority is responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people,” he said. The crown prince said the only way to find “lasting peace” is to end Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, and to establish a Palestin­ian state under the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

‘ISRAEL ARMY ‘TERRORIST ORGANISATION’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Saturday on Islamic governments to designate Is­rael’s military a “terrorist organ­isation”, citing its current opera­tions in the Gaza Strip. “Islamic governments should designate the army of the occupying and aggressor regime as a terrorist organisation,” Raisi told a sum­mit of Arab and Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisa­tion of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comes after Hamas’s October 7 attacks that Israeli officials say left about 1,200 people dead, and some 240 taken hostage. Israel’s subsequent retaliatory aerial and ground offensive has so far killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. In his first visit to Riyadh since Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re­store ties in March, Raisi urged nations that have ties with Is­rael to sever them and called for greater support for Palestinians. He called for “cutting any sort of political or economic relations with the Zionist regime” as im­portant steps to be taken by Is­lamic countries. Implementing a “trade boycott against the Zion­ist regime especially in the en­ergy field should be prioritised,” he added. The Iranian president, whose country is a supporter of Hamas, hit out at the United States for providing financial and military support to Israel. “Both the war machine of the Zi­onist regime and its fuel belong to the Americans,” he said, add­ing that “undoubtedly, US gov­ernment is commander and the main accomplice of this crime.”