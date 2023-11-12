Muslim leaders blast Israel over war crimes in Gaza

Joint Arab and Islamic summit resolution condemns Israeli aggression against Palestinians n Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army terrorist organisation n Crown Prince says Saudi Arabia categorically rejects this brutal war.
RIYADH - The final resolution issued by the joint Arab and Islamic summit in Riyadh demands the end of what it describes as Israel’s aggression against Gaza, as well as “war crimes and barbaric, brutal and inhumane massacres.” “We condemn the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the war crimes and the barbaric, brutal and inhumane massacres committed by the colonial occupation government against the Palestinian people, including in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. We demand it be stopped immediately,” the resolution read.
The statement said the summit rejects the characterization of this “war of revenge as (one of) self-defense” and demands the end of the siege in Gaza as well as the entry of humanitarian aid convoys, including food, medicine, and fuel immediately.
It also demanded the United Nations Security Council take a “decisive and binding decision” that imposes a cessation of aggression.
“We demand the Security Council take an immediate decision condemning Israel’s barbaric destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip and preventing the entry of medicine, food and fuel,” it added. The resolution also called on the International Criminal Court to conduct an investigation into what it described as war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in all occupied Palestinian territories.
It called on all countries to stop exporting weapons and ammunition to Israel used by its army and the “terrorist settlers who kill Palestinian people and destroy their homes.” The summit said that a “just, lasting and comprehensive peace” is the only way to guarantee security and stability for the people of the region. “Protection from cycles of violence and wars will not be achieved without ending the Israeli occupation. ... We hold Israel, the occupying power responsible for the continuation and aggravation of the conflict as a result of its aggression against human rights,” it added.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is in the Saudi capital for the summit, marking the first trip by an Iranian leader to Saudi Arabia in 11 years, after the two countries restored diplomatic relations in March. Raisi said attendees had gathered there on behalf of the Islamic world to “save the Palestinians.” Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said “we categorically reject this brutal war” in opening remarks. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States, “which has the greatest influence on Israel, bears responsibility for the absence of a political solution.” “We demand that they put a stop to the Israeli aggression and the Israeli occupation of our land,” he said. He called on the United Nations Security Council to “immediately put an end to the brutal Israeli aggression on Palestinians,” and he repeated the need to secure the entry of aid supplies into Gaza. “My mind cannot believe that this is happening under the eyes and ears of the world, without calling for an immediate halt to this brutal war,” he added.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the summit that “the world remaining silent in the face of this brutality shames us all.” “Gaza has been almost completely destroyed, and Western countries aren’t even calling for a ceasefire. …There is no doubt that whoever remains silent about injustice is a partner in the practice of injustice,” Erdogan added. The Turkish president said Israel is trying to seek revenge for Hamas’ attacks on October 7, adding that while nobody supports what happened that day, it is not an excuse for Israel to kill civilians. “Words have become insufficient in describing what is happening in Gaza and Ramallah since October 7,” Erdogan said, claiming that Israel was targeting civilians, hospitals, ambulances, and places of worship in a “brutal and barbaric way that is unparalleled in history.” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticised the normalisation agreements between Arab countries and Israel, saying the policy does more harm than good. “More hands extended by us equals more massacres against us … what we have to do to help Palestine is use actual political tools, not rhetorical tools, and that firstly is stopping any political process with the Zionist entity,” he said. Assad said what’s happening in Gaza today should not be treated in isolation, but rather looked at as a “manifestation” of the Palestinian cause and a “blatant expression of the suffering” of Palestinians. “If we continue to deal with the aggression against Gaza today with the same methodology, then we will pave the way for the completion of the massacre … and the death of the cause,” he said.
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani slammed the international community for failing to “stop war crimes and massacres” in Gaza. “We wonder how long will the international community continue to treat Israel as if it is above international law, and how long will it be condoned to flout all international laws in its brutal, never-ending war on the country’s indigenous population,” the Qatari ruler said. The emir said Qatar continues to support all regional and international diplomatic efforts for “de-escalation, stemming the bloodshed and protecting civilians, including continuing efforts in humanitarian mediation to release hostages,” adding that “we hope to reach a humanitarian truce in the near future.” Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that attendees at an emergency summit on the Israel-Hamas war in Saudi Arabia had gathered there on behalf of the Islamic world to “save the Palestinians.” “We have gathered here today to discuss the focus of the Islamic world, which is the Palestinian cause, where we’ve witnessed the worst crimes in history…Today is a historic day in the heroic defense and support of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said in remarks at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday. Raisi said the story of Gaza is a “struggle between two axes,” and the world must determine which side it is on — the side of “nobility” or the side that “destroys human generations.” The Iranian president criticized the United States for its support of the Israeli offensive, saying Washington is “the main partner in these crimes.”
In his opening remarks at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom “categorically rejects” the war to which Palestinians are being subjected. Saudi Arabia is hosting the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Saturday in response to the “unprecedented circumstances in Gaza.” “This summit is being held under exceptional and painful circumstances…we categorically reject this brutal war that our brothers and sisters are being subjected to in Palestine…we renew our demand for an immediate cessation of military operations,” the crown prince said. He said thousands of civilians had been killed by Israeli airstrikes, and hospitals and places of worship had been destroyed.
“What we have in front of us is a humanitarian catastrophe that is testament to the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to put an end to the blatant Israeli violations of international laws and norms and international humanitarian law,” he said. Bin Salman said that events in Gaza call for a “coordinated collective effort to take effective action,” and demanded the opening of humanitarian corridors to provide aid for civilians. “The kingdom affirms its categorical rejection of the continuation of aggression, occupation, and forced displacement of the population of Gaza. It also confirms that the occupying authority is responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people,” he said. The crown prince said the only way to find “lasting peace” is to end Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, and to establish a Palestinian state under the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
‘ISRAEL ARMY ‘TERRORIST ORGANISATION’
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Saturday on Islamic governments to designate Israel’s military a “terrorist organisation”, citing its current operations in the Gaza Strip. “Islamic governments should designate the army of the occupying and aggressor regime as a terrorist organisation,” Raisi told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comes after Hamas’s October 7 attacks that Israeli officials say left about 1,200 people dead, and some 240 taken hostage. Israel’s subsequent retaliatory aerial and ground offensive has so far killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. In his first visit to Riyadh since Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties in March, Raisi urged nations that have ties with Israel to sever them and called for greater support for Palestinians. He called for “cutting any sort of political or economic relations with the Zionist regime” as important steps to be taken by Islamic countries. Implementing a “trade boycott against the Zionist regime especially in the energy field should be prioritised,” he added. The Iranian president, whose country is a supporter of Hamas, hit out at the United States for providing financial and military support to Israel. “Both the war machine of the Zionist regime and its fuel belong to the Americans,” he said, adding that “undoubtedly, US government is commander and the main accomplice of this crime.”