Sunday, November 12, 2023
Naqvi orders Bibi Pak Daman expansion project's completion within Nov

Web Desk
10:18 PM | November 12, 2023
Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered the completion of the expansion project for the mausoleum of Bibi Pak Daman within the ongoing month.

The CM issued this directive during his visit to the mausoleum to assess the progress of the embellishment, decoration and expansion project.

Naqvi toured the expansion areas of the mausoleum, observed the embellishment and decoration work on the central portion and dome, and inspected the finishing touches on other domes.

The CM instructed the Construction and Communications secretary to illuminate each dome of the mausoleum with beautiful lights.

At the mausoleum, Naqvi offered prayers specifically for the progress, prosperity, stability, peace and well-being of the oppressed Palestinians.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

