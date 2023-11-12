Naqvi reviews progress on 43 preferential public welfare projects

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at Planning & Development (P&D) board office on Saturday, reviewed progress being made on 43 public welfare preferential projects through the drone footage. Chairman Planning & Development Board Iftikhar Sahu briefed the CM about physical progress made on the projects.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the secretaries concerned to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time period. Progress on Shahdara multi grade flyover Imamia Colony overhead bridge, Akbar Chowk flyover and Ring Road Southern Loop was reviewed during the meeting.

A briefing was given about the construction of dual road from the Wahndo Interchange up to Benazir Chowk to link Gujranwala with the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, construction of Abdullahpur flyover at Faisalabad and construction of road from Gajjumata up to Kasur Ferozepur Road.

The CM expressed his grave concern over sluggishness being shown in the pace of work on the Multan Shujaabad flyover project and directed to speed up pace of work on the project. Progress with regard to upgradation work of other hospitals including new GOR, Services, Ganga Ram, Lady Willingdon, Mayo and General Hospitals was reviewed during the meeting. A briefing was given during the meeting about the upgradation work of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park and Safe City Authority projects of Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Establishment of a Cadet College Multan, Gujranwala University, restoration of Fort Kohna Qasim Bagh Multan and establishing a park was also reviewed during the meeting.

The participants were given a briefing about PAFDA (Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority) Laboratory and Bio Gas plants. Fateha was also offered for salvation of the soul of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late. The participants paid tributes to the invaluable services of Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late. CM remarked that Doctor Muhammad Ashraf Tahir late was an asset and his services in PFSA will always be remembered. Provincial Minister P&D Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, SMBR, ACS (Home), Secretaries of various departments and senior officials attended the meeting.

Punjab govt to upgrade 45 nursing colleges

The Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to upgrade all 45 nursing colleges in the province with a cost of Rs1.5 billion, here on Saturday.

Punjab Health Department official sources told that these colleges would be equipped with the latest medical and civil facilities by up-grading them as per with other hospitals and medical institutions.

The Punjab government was taking all the steps for improvement in nursing colleges he said.

Minister for Health Punjab, Prof Dr Javed Akram said in a recent statement that adding new furniture, electric devices and all related facilities would be provided at these colleges. Moreover, digital libraries, skilled laboratories at the nursing colleges would also be improved.

He said that the aim and vision was to take a step in the field of nursing education and provide affordable medical facilities to the people saying that by laying the foundation of improving nursing colleges, the Punjab government would fulfil another promise.