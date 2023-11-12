Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NCP goods worth Rs233m seized

APP
November 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -   The Dera police claimed to have recovered non-customs-paid (NCP) items worth over Rs233 million during the last month.

Following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, the district police, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, intensified operations against all crimes, especially the smuggling of NCP items across the district, said a police spokesman.

Strict checking at all the check posts and effective patrolling in different areas were underway to control smuggling, which was badly affecting the national economy.

According to the police spokesman, “District police have recovered NCP items, including diesel, petrol, vehicles, and others worth around Rs233.1 million, from various areas of the district.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023