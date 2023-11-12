NCP goods worth Rs233m seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police claimed to have recovered non-customs-paid (NCP) items worth over Rs233 million during the last month.

Following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, the district police, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, intensified operations against all crimes, especially the smuggling of NCP items across the district, said a police spokesman.

Strict checking at all the check posts and effective patrolling in different areas were underway to control smuggling, which was badly affecting the national economy.

According to the police spokesman, “District police have recovered NCP items, including diesel, petrol, vehicles, and others worth around Rs233.1 million, from various areas of the district.”