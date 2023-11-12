Over 217,000 illegal Afghans returned home: officials

Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans to their homeland continues amidst the crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Thousands of unregistered Afghan citizens are returning to their homeland through Torkham and Chaman border daily.

Transit camps for illegal foreigners have been established in various districts of KP and Balochistan, which have all the daily facilities.

According to details, 2,957 illegal Afghans returned to Afghanistan on Saturday (November 11). So Far 217,355 illegal Afghans have returned to their home.

The caretaker government of Pakistan has made foolproof arrangements for the safe return of illegal immigrants.

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government has swung into action against illegal immigrants.

Mostly Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan as undocumented illegal immigrants. Repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals through the Chaman and Torkham borders has been underway.

The FC and the Afghan government have agreed to keep the Torkham border till 11 at night to ensure smooth repatriation of the illegal immigrants.