Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

KARACHI - The opening Ceremony of Paki­stan Navy and PLA (Navy) bilat­eral exercise Sea Guardian-2023 was held at Pakistan Navy Dock­yard here on Saturday.

Commander Qingdao Naval Base, Rear Admiral Liang Yang graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was also present at the occasion, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Ab­basi welcomed the officers and personnel of PLA (N) Flotilla, un­derscoring the close and strategic ties between the two countries in general and Navies in particu­lar. The admiral emphasized on the importance of immaculate & sound planning during the exer­cise and hoped that this exercise would further enhance strategic cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

During his speech, Command­er Qingdao Naval Base Rear Ad­miral Liang Yang thanked Paki­stan Navy for hosting Exercise Sea Guardian and hoped to have a mutually beneficial and profes­sionally rewarding experience from the joint exercise. Earlier, the Chinese Flotilla comprising naval ships, Submarine and Sub­marine Rescue Ship along with the PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment, arrived in Karachi to participate in the exercise. During the exercise, frontline destroyers/ frigates along with Air and other assets and Ma­rines/ Special Forces from Paki­stan Navy and PLA (Navy) will carry out advanced-level joint drills and naval maneuvers in the North Arabian Sea besides professional and social activities during the harbour phase.