Pakistan’s regional exports increase 3 percent in Q1

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 3 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corre­sponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangla­desh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $981.410 mil­lion, which is 13.98 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $7018.956 million during July-September (2023-24), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbours, leaving behind oth­er countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan car­ried out its border trade with the farther neighbours Sri Lanka, In­dia, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed an increase of 26.42 percent to $633.374 million in three months of this year from $501.000 million during last year while exports to Afghani­stan also surged to $128.533 million from $127.157 million. The country’s exports to Ban­gladesh however decreased by 38.28 percent to $144.506 mil­lion this year from $234.144 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka also dipped by 17.72 per­cent to $72.192 million from $87.743. The exports to India decreased to $0.044 million from $0.101 million in the pre­vious year. Exports to Nepal de­clined by 5.34 percent to $0.797 million from 0.842 million while to Maldives increased by 11.97 percent to $1.964 million from 1.754 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $2833.387 mil­lion during the period under re­view as compared to $3323.131 million during last year, show­ing a decline of 14.73 percent. The imports from China during July-September 2023-24 were recorded at $2744.241 million against the $3233.046 million during July-September 2022-23, showing a decrease of 15.11 per­cent during the period. Among other countries, imports from India are worth $46.602 million against the imports of $46.499 million, an increase of 21.72 per­cent, while imports from Afghan­istan also decreased by 87.08 percent from $8.160 million to $1.054 million. Meanwhile, im­ports from Sri Lanka witnessed a 2.60 percent increase from $15.467 million to $15.870 mil­lion whereas Pakistan imports from Bangladesh were recorded at $19.822 million from $15.468 million during last year. The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed a decrease of 79.56 percent from $0.137 mil­lion to $0.028 million, it added.