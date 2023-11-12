Pakistan Women A sweep series against Thailand Women Emerging

LAHORE - Pakistan Women A defeated Thailand Women Emerging by six wickets in the second T20 of the two-match series played at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Omaima Sohail was impres­sive with bat and ball to take the team to a clean-sweep against Thailand Women Emerging. The visitors chose to bat first after winning the toss and scored 86-5 in 20 overs. Opening batter Nan­napatKhoncharoenkai scored a half-century (57, 52b, 6x4s) and was the lone fighter for her team, as none of the other Thailand bat­ters could manage to enter double figures. She was highest scorer in the game from either side.

Off-spinner Omaima was the best bowler for Pakistan, taking a wicket at the expense of 11 runs. Skipper Rameen Shamim and left-arm spinner Saima Malik also got a wicket each. Pakistan Women A had a faltering start to the chase after they lost their first three batters for the score of just one. Omaima rebuilt and carried the innings, scoring an unbeaten run-a-ball 45 including five boundar­ies, to take her team over the line. She was supported by Kaynat Hafeez (19, 36, 2x4s) and Sidra Nawaz (16 not out, 16b, 2x4s).

Right-arm pacer Phannita Maya was the pick of the bowl­ers for the visiting side, taking two wickets for just six runs. Her fellow right-arm pacer Kunya­kornBuntahansen also grabbed one wicket. Omaima was named player of the match for the sec­ond consecutive game, owing to her fine all-round display.