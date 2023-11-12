Pakistanis have pinned hopes on Nawaz Sharif, says Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stated on Sunday that the people of Pakistan have great expectations from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here, Shujaat Hussain emphasised that at this time, the country needed national unity and harmony.

He added that by overcoming the past, we must move forward.

Hussain mentioned that Nawaz Sharif would have to work hard for the revival of the country’s economy, eradication of unemployment and control of inflation.

He reiterated that the people of Pakistan had high hopes for Nawaz Sharif.

Shujaat Hussain said, 'By overcoming the bitterness of the past, we should utilise our full capabilities to solve the issues facing the people.”

“Our collective responsibility is not for revenge politics but for building a strong economy, providing relief to the people and safeguarding national interests," he added.