The Chernobyl Disaster, occurring on April 26, 1986, stands as one of the most catastroph­ic nuclear accidents in history. The explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine, released an unprecedented amount of ra­dioactive material into the atmosphere. The imme­diate impact resulted in the loss of lives, widespread evacuation, and the creation of the infamous Exclu­sion Zone. The environmental consequences en­dure, with elevated cancer rates and lasting ecologi­cal damage. The disaster also played a pivotal role in reshaping global perceptions of nuclear energy, em­phasising the critical importance of stringent safe­ty measures and comprehensive risk assessment in the pursuit of technological advancements.