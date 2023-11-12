PM Kakar lauds KSA for promoting Palestinian cause

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar met Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, on Saturday, on the sidelines of ongoing Joint Arab- Islamic Extraordinary Summit. They discussed the latest situation caused by the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank. Anwaarul Haq Kakar appreciated the role and efforts of Saudi Arabia, for promoting the Palestinian cause. He thanked the Saudi leadership for timely convening the summit to evolve Joint Arab-Islamic Action on the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The two leaders underlined the need for urgent international collaboration geared to stopping Israel from brutal and indiscriminate aggression against the besieged and innocent Palestinians. They further emphasized the urgency of lifting the blockade of Occupied Gaza to facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population. The Prime Minister denounced the Israeli action of bombing hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential buildings, resulting in death of over ten thousand people. He also underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to a just and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state with pre-June 1967 borders and AlQuds Alsharif as its capital. During the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral matters and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the longstanding Pakistan- Saudi relations for a mutually rewarding economic partnershi