PM Kakar lauds KSA for promoting Palestinian cause

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar met Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mo­hammed bin Salman in Riyadh, on Saturday, on the sidelines of ongo­ing Joint Arab- Islamic Extraordinary Summit. They discussed the latest situation caused by the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank. Anwaarul Haq Kakar appreciated the role and efforts of Sau­di Arabia, for promoting the Palestinian cause. He thanked the Saudi lead­ership for timely conven­ing the summit to evolve Joint Arab-Islamic Ac­tion on the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The two leaders under­lined the need for urgent international collabora­tion geared to stopping Israel from brutal and in­discriminate aggression against the besieged and innocent Palestinians. They further emphasized the urgency of lifting the blockade of Occupied Gaza to facilitate the de­livery of vital humanitar­ian aid and medical as­sistance to the affected population. The Prime Minister denounced the Israeli action of bomb­ing hospitals, refugee camps, schools and resi­dential buildings, result­ing in death of over ten thousand people. He also underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to a just and enduring resolution of the Israe­li-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution leading to the establishment of an inde­pendent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state with pre-June 1967 bor­ders and AlQuds Alsharif as its capital. During the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral matters and re­affirmed the resolve to further strengthen the longstanding Pakistan- Saudi relations for a mu­tually rewarding econom­ic partnershi