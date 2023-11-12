Sunday, November 12, 2023
PM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince express deep concern over alarming situation in Gaza

November 12, 2023
RIYADH  -  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Saturday expressed their deep concern over the alarming situation in Gaza with staggering death toll and wholesale destruction of civilian infrastructure amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression and siege. 

They met on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Is­lamic Extraordinary Summit and discussed the ongoing conflict in occupied Palestine, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. They under­lined the urgency for a ceasefire, end to the siege and provision of much-needed humanitarian as­sistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

