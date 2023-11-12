Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police hand over recovered motorbikes to owners

APP
November 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Hyder­abad police have claimed that 10 motorbikes stolen and snatched from the city in recent months have been returned to their owners after the police recovered those vehicles after a mo­torbike lifter. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the A-Section and Hussainabad police stations returned those motorcycles to the owners. He said that a sus­pect associated with a big gang of vehicle lifters had been arrested and that on his information the vehicles were recovered. He did not disclose the identity of the arrested suspect saying that the police were hoping to arrest more members of his gang.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1699676343.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023