Polio Drive Mishandling

It is very disconcerting to see the mishandling of October’s anti-polio immunisation drive in Punjab. Missing out 294000 children reflects grave non-seriousness on the part of the authorities. The assessment report on last month’s drive reveals very upsetting statistics where the provincial capital has the most number of ‘missed children.’ If this is how the campaign has been run in the capital city Lahore, one can very well expect the lack of dedication from which the drive has suffered. But this suffering goes well beyond and blurs the realisation of a polio-free Pakistan.

Detection of significant polio virus presence in the environmental samples of Lahore caused the authorities to start a fresh immunisation drive. But with this number of ‘missed children,’ there is little that can be achieved. It is clear that the authorities that organised the drive somehow failed to fully read the health threat and acted with very disappointing negligence. How much committed the Punjab Health Department is, still needs an answer. Enormous funds have been dedicated to anti-polio campaigns across the country but a sorry state of affairs still dominates the most-populated province, as reflected in the report.

The mishandling not only poses a health risk for children but also has disrupted the goal of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB). The IMB has a target to interrupt poliovirus circulation in Pakistan and Afghanistan by the end of 2023. Though cover-up drives have also been carried out in localities of Punjab where ‘missed children’ have been located, it still doesn’t cover up and compensate for the first-time incomplete delivery of polio drops to children aged under 5. This gross incompetence must be immediately paid attention to and reasons for the mishandling should be uncovered.

Responsible officials must now be put in charge of the upcoming immunisation drive, and a mechanism should also simultaneously be adopted where all the ‘missed children’ get the drops. There cannot be any excuse when it comes to the health of young children. Urgent corrective measures and renewed dedication are imperative to ensure the success of anti-polio activities in Punjab.