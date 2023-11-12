Sunday, November 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP capable to provide tangible relief to common citizens: Gilani

PPP capable to provide tangible relief to common citizens: Gilani
Agencies
November 12, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Former Prime Minister and Central leader Pakistan People’s Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that PPP was capable of steering the country out of economic troubles and providing tangible relief to common citizens. He said this at the residence of Pir Fayyaz Shah, in Union Council Sher Singh. Gilani stated that people were faced with the problem of inflation and high utility bills. 

He urged the masses to give a heavy mandate to the PPP as it was the only party that could resolve such issues. 

PPP will implement revolution­ary measures, he said adding that he always highlighted PPP’s role in pro­viding jobs to youth. The youth come forward to support PPP, he stated. 

PPP leadership is committed to ad­dressing the economic problems of the country. On this occasion, Syed Ejaz Shah, Shakeel Shah and Hashim Shah were also present.

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023